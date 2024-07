FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 17-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in connection to Sunday morning’s shooting on Glenmary Dr.

The teen is accused of shooting a woman in the 4600 block of Glenmary Dr. just after 12:30 Sunday morning. She was hospitalized but survived.

Fort Wayne police arrested the 17-year-old on Wednesday morning. He is charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.