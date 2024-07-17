Air Show returning to Fort Wayne next year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Air Show is returning to Fort Wayne next year.

That announcement came during a press conference yesterday at the 122nd Fighter Wing. Commander Joshua Waggoner says the event is meant to honor veterans.

“We get to highlight the men and women of the Air Force, we get to showcase the 122nd, and we get to do it with our friends and neighbors,” Waggoner said.

Waggoner also says there’ll be a mix of classic staples and new planes on display.

“We’ll have the Thunderbirds again and we’ll be able to show off our new F-16s,” Waggoner said.

The event is set to take place on July 12 and 13, and as always, the show is free.

Find out more here.