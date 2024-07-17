Trine men’s basketball team to be honored at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trine University men’s basketball team will travel to the White House on Monday to be celebrated with championship teams representing all NCAA divisions at the second annual White House College Champions Day.

The event will be live-streamed on the White House website. A link will be available prior to the ceremony here.

Teams will participate in a self-guided tour of the White House beginning at 8:30 a.m., concluding on the South Lawn. The ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m., with one representative from each championship team joining the speakers on stage.

More than 40 championship teams are expected to attend.

The event will feature remarks and congratulations from President Joe Biden, a student-athlete, and Lynda Tealer, NCAA senior vice president of championships.

Every national champion from the past academic year was invited to College Champions Day. Though the White House frequently hosts championship teams, the 2023 College Champions Day was the first time it hosted NCAA national champions from all three divisions.