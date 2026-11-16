FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man convicted of murdering Jabari Casey has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Allen County Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Markevius Click to 55 years for murder, followed by an additional 15 years for a firearm enhancement.

A jury found Click guilty on October 1, 2026, following a three-day trial.

The case stems from a shooting on October 4, 2025. Casey died from his injuries on October 11.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Division investigated the case. Deputy Prosecutors Rachel Gschwend and Rebecca Grove handled the prosecution.

“Our commitment remains to pursuing justice, holding offenders accountable, and ensuring victims and their families have a voice,” Gschwend said.