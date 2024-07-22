July 22, 2024
2 toddlers, 2 others hurt in LaGrange County crash

by Derek Decker

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people were hospitalized after a crash involving two toddlers in LaGrange County on Friday morning.

Just after 11:15 a.m., police say a Honda Pilot, driven by 30-year-old Renessa Coup of Sturgis, Mich., was traveling southbound on County Road 100 East. According to witnesses and the driver of a Freightliner semi, Coup stopped at the stop sign, but then pulled out onto State Road 120 in front of the semi.

Coup’s Pilot had heavy driver side damage. She was trapped and had to be removed by the Howe Fire Department. Coup was airlifted to a local hospital.

The three passengers of the Pilot–two of which were toddlers–were also taken to a hospital.

