July 22, 2024
7 wounded by gunfire during large midnight gathering in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana are asking for witnesses to come forward after a fight led to gunfire at a large midnight street party and seven people were wounded.

Officers were responding to complaints about a large crowd gathering Sunday in a neighborhood in Anderson when a fight started, and shots were fired shortly after midnight. The shooting victims, ranging in age from 18 to 25, were hospitalized in stable condition on Monday, police said.

No arrests had been made as of late Monday morning. Anderson is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

