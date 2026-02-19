February 19, 2026
Local NewsOhio News

20-Year-Old Defiance Woman Faces Bomb Threat Charges

by Brian Ford0

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) A 20-year-old University of Toledo student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly posting a bomb threat targeting a campus fraternity.

Evelyn Crone of Defiance faces a felony charge of making a terroristic threat and a misdemeanor for inducing panic, according to court records. The alleged threat was posted Monday on YikYak, an anonymous social media app, and caused concern among students who saw the post.

University officials say the threat was investigated quickly by UToledo Police and determined to be not credible. A spokesperson emphasized that student safety remains a top priority.

Crone is enrolled full-time at UT, and her initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, The Blade reports.

Related posts

WOWO EXCLUSIVE – State Rep Bob Morris discusses legislation with KB

Brian Ford

2021 WOWO Penny Pitch applications now open

Darrin Wright

Annual WOWO Fire Drill Planned for Fire Prevention Week

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.