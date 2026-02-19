20-Year-Old Defiance Woman Faces Bomb Threat Charges

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) A 20-year-old University of Toledo student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly posting a bomb threat targeting a campus fraternity.

Evelyn Crone of Defiance faces a felony charge of making a terroristic threat and a misdemeanor for inducing panic, according to court records. The alleged threat was posted Monday on YikYak, an anonymous social media app, and caused concern among students who saw the post.

University officials say the threat was investigated quickly by UToledo Police and determined to be not credible. A spokesperson emphasized that student safety remains a top priority.

Crone is enrolled full-time at UT, and her initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, The Blade reports.