Raw Dairy Proposal Sparks Industry Concerns

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan lawmakers are debating whether to expand access to raw, unpasteurized milk, more than a century after pasteurization became standard practice to curb milk-borne disease.

A package of bills led by Republican Representative Matt Maddock would allow farms to sell raw milk and raw dairy products, including cream, cheese and buttermilk, directly to consumers. The legislation cleared the House Government Operations Committee without Democratic support and is expected to face further review.

Supporters argue that adults should be allowed to make informed decisions about consuming raw dairy, comparing it to other foods that carry known risks. Some farmers testified that modern sanitation practices and rapid cooling techniques can reduce contamination.

Public health experts caution that raw milk can contain pathogens including E. coli, Salmonella and listeria. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns consumption may lead to foodborne illness, particularly among children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Pasteurization, developed by Louis Pasteur in the 19th century, was widely adopted in the early 1900s after studies linked untreated milk to infant mortality and diseases such as tuberculosis.

If enacted, Michigan would join more than 30 states that permit some form of raw milk sales. Opponents, including the Michigan Farm Bureau, warn that outbreaks tied to raw dairy could affect consumer confidence in the broader dairy industry.

The legislative debate and testimony were reported by Bridge Michigan.