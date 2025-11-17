$200K Grant Helps Bring Adult & Teen Challenge to Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A national nonprofit known for its long-term addiction recovery programs is expanding into Fort Wayne, with plans to open a new facility by March 2026.

Adult and Teen Challenge, which operates recovery centers across the country, received a $200,000 grant from the Allen County Council to help support its launch. The organization focuses on addressing substance use through a highly structured program that blends spiritual guidance, counseling, and hands-on work experience.

The upcoming Fort Wayne facility will offer residents group therapy, faith-based mentorship, and job training programs designed to help participants rebuild their lives and reintegrate into the workforce.

Local leaders say the expansion comes at a critical time as communities across Indiana continue to face rising substance use challenges. The new program is expected to add more treatment capacity and provide families with additional long-term recovery options.

Adult and Teen Challenge is currently preparing the site and developing partnerships ahead of its 2026 opening.