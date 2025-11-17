November 17, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

$200K Grant Helps Bring Adult & Teen Challenge to Allen County

by Brian Ford0
three men and laughing two women walking side by side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A national nonprofit known for its long-term addiction recovery programs is expanding into Fort Wayne, with plans to open a new facility by March 2026.

Adult and Teen Challenge, which operates recovery centers across the country, received a $200,000 grant from the Allen County Council to help support its launch. The organization focuses on addressing substance use through a highly structured program that blends spiritual guidance, counseling, and hands-on work experience.

The upcoming Fort Wayne facility will offer residents group therapy, faith-based mentorship, and job training programs designed to help participants rebuild their lives and reintegrate into the workforce.

Local leaders say the expansion comes at a critical time as communities across Indiana continue to face rising substance use challenges. The new program is expected to add more treatment capacity and provide families with additional long-term recovery options.

Adult and Teen Challenge is currently preparing the site and developing partnerships ahead of its 2026 opening.

Related posts

Judge to hear Planned Parenthood’s attempt to block Indiana abortion ban

AP News

Police: Lafayette Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run

WOWO News

Cancer Rates in Blackford County Raise Alarm

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.