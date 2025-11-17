Tiny Homes, Big Impact: Developers Pitch Affordable Housing Plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A proposed tiny home development on Fort Wayne’s south side could bring new affordable housing options to the community. Developers presented plans Thursday for a 66-unit neighborhood near Lower Huntington and Winchester Roads, featuring compact homes designed to meet the needs of lower-income residents, first-time buyers, and veterans.

The homes would range from 240 to 540 square feet and include a mix of loft-style and two-bedroom units. Prices are expected to fall between $50,000 and $150,000, with developers noting that traditional mortgages would be available—something not always possible for tiny home projects.

Each home would also include one to two off-street parking spaces. The plan calls for a one-acre commercial building adjacent to the neighborhood, though developers have not yet announced a tenant.

Supporters told city officials that the project could help fill a growing housing gap, particularly for residents seeking attainable homeownership in a market where prices have steadily climbed.

City staff and community members will continue reviewing the proposal as it moves through the approval process.