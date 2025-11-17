Nine-Month-Old Given Narcan Twice; Fentanyl Found in Home”

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind.(WOWO) — Two people were arrested after a nine-month-old girl was treated with Narcan twice following fentanyl exposure at a North Webster home.

Police say the baby had been handling a colored pen taken from a bedroom during a birthday party when she began having trouble breathing. Paramedics administered Narcan to reverse the effects of the suspected overdose.

Officers responding to the home discovered Jacob Lee Watkins and Icy Mae Nine hiding in a bedroom. A search of the residence and two vehicles uncovered fentanyl-contaminated items, dozens of used syringes, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana pipes.

The Indiana Department of Child Services removed two children from the home. Watkins and Nine face several felony charges, including narcotics possession and maintaining a common nuisance. Authorities did not release information on the condition of the children or the baby.

This incident highlights the dangers of fentanyl exposure, particularly for young children, and the ongoing risks posed by improperly stored drugs in homes.