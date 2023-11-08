2023 State of Computer Science Report Highlights Indiana as One of the Top States in the Nation for Computer Science

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association, and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance recently released the 2023 State of Computer Science Education.

Published annually, the report provides the most comprehensive analysis of national progress in computer science education and highlights Indiana as one of the top states in the nation for computer science.

“As we prepare current and future generations to meet Indiana’s evolving workforce needs, computer science education provides students with skills that are applicable in a number of different career paths,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “Continuing to expand quality computer science education in Indiana will be essential to the future economic prosperity of our citizens and therefore our state.”

Since 2018, Indiana has invested more than $18 million in computer science and has made significant strides in advancing computer science across all grades. Indiana has adopted nine of the 10 policies recommended by the Code.org Advocacy Coalition, including establishing standards for K-8 computer science and requiring all high schools to offer computer science.

“In an ever-changing, technology-driven world, we must ensure every child has the knowledge and skills to successfully navigate the challenges of the future–that’s why in Indiana, we believe all students must have the opportunity to learn computer science,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.

“Indiana’s continued progress in this space would not be possible without collaboration between Governor Holcomb, the Indiana General Assembly, as well as educators across Indiana who continue to make computer science a priority. Thank you to Code.org for this recognition and ongoing partnership as we continue to expand access to and participation in computer science educational opportunities.”

The Indiana Department of Education presented the report to the State Board of Education on Wednesday. During the 2022-2023 school year, Indiana ranked sixth in the nation in terms of access to computer science courses at the high school level, with 91 percent of public high schools in Indiana offering a foundational computer science course. The national average is 57.5 percent. Additionally, 24 percent of students enrolled in foundational computer science in Indiana were female. According to the report, students of all races and ethnicities are similarly likely to take foundational computer science.

“Indiana has positioned itself as a national leader in computer science education with over 90% of high schools offering at least one course,” said Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO of Code.org “It’s inspiring to think about how many more kids in Indiana have access to computer science from just a few short years ago, and what that will mean for those students, and also the economy and security of our world.”

The report comes as Indiana continues its push to elevate and prioritize STEM education. This includes:

To see Indiana-specific data from the 2023 report, see the handout linked here.