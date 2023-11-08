Paulding County Has High Turnout, Duslak Elected Oakwood Mayor

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The two big Ohio issues on the ballot were approved emphatically statewide, but Paulding County voters rejected them.

Paulding County’s turnout, mostly spurred by issues 1 and 2, was 50% on Tuesday

Countywide, the levies for the Health Department and Paulding County Carnegie Library were approved by nearly 2 to 1 margins.

The Enhanced 911 system passed by an even wider margin.

In Oakwood, Councilman Josh Duslak will take over as mayor following his victory over sitting mayor Brian Ripke, winning nearly 80% of the vote.

The race for Council was much more evenly split with Tami AuFrance getting 37.5% and Karisa J. long getting 31.5 %.

Only two votes separate her from Jamie Clemens, so until the official results are finalized, the winners of the the two open seats are up in the air.

Paulding Exempted Village Schools saw Matthew Stoller, Joseph Manz, and Julie Arend elected among a group of four.