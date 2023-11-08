State dollars In Route to Allen County Communities For Road Projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Significant state funding is in route to Allen County communities to help complete road and bridge projects, according to State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne).

Funding is available through Indiana’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements and other items. In total, over 180 towns, cities and counties will receive more than $91 million in state matching grants.

“This grant program allows for our communities to move forward on much-needed projects that keep our roads safe and functioning,” Heine said. “It’s essential that our roads are well maintained so that we can keep Hoosiers, and businesses and our economy moving.”

Area grant recipients include Grabill ($1 million), Monroeville ($680,185) and New Haven ($1 million).

To qualify for the competitive grant, smaller municipalities provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while larger communities provide a 50 percent match.

State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded more than $1.2 billion to improve local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings and click on “Community Crossings Matching Grant” to access the full list of award recipients, and learn more about the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.