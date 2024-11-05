2024 Local Election Results

President of the United States
Donald Trump
Republican
|163,653
|57.51%
Kamala Harris
Democrat
|117,309
|41.22%
Robert Kennedy
Other
|2,045
|0.72%
Chase Oliver
Libertarian
|1,575
|0.55%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
9% reporting
Indiana Governor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Mike Braun
Republican
|153,155
|54.97%
Jennifer McCormick
Democrat
|116,370
|41.76%
Donald Rainwater
Independent
|9,112
|3.27%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
9% reporting
Indiana Attorney General
INCUMBENT
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Todd Rokita
Republican
|140,116
|57.29%
Destiny Wells
Democrat
|104,452
|42.71%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
8% reporting
U.S. Senate – Indiana
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jim Banks
Republican
|159,415
|59.00%
Valerie McCray
Democrat
|105,897
|39.19%
Andrew Horning
Libertarian
|4,879
|1.81%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
9% reporting
U.S. House – Indiana
INCUMBENT
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Lori Camp
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
William Henry
Libertarian
|0
|0.00%
Rudy Yakym
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 22 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Marlin Stutzman
Republican
|66,155
|59.82%
Kiley Adolph
Democrat
|41,822
|37.82%
Jarrad Lancaster
Libertarian
|2,604
|2.35%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
33% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Victoria Spartz
Republican
|54,760
|50.08%
Deborah Pickett
Democrat
|50,670
|46.34%
Lauri Shillings
Libertarian
|2,030
|1.86%
Robby Slaughter
Independent
|1,885
|1.72%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
30% reporting
Indiana Public Question
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|120,716
|53.4%
No
|105,148
|46.6%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
7% reporting
Indiana Statehouse Races
INCUMBENT
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
David Abbott
Republican
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Craig Snow
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Josh Vergiels
Libertarian
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 22 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Mike Karickhoff
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Michael Katcher
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 22 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Lori Goss-Reaves
Republican
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Victoria Garcia Wilburn
Democrat
|9,928
|54.07%
|
Patricia Bratton
Republican
|8,435
|45.93%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
56% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
John E. Bartlett
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
John Prescott
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 22 hours ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Lorissa Sweet
Republican
|8,700
|75.06%
|
Joe Swisher
Democrat
|2,891
|24.94%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
34% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Tony Isa
Republican
|4,997
|69.36%
|
Judy Rowe
Democrat
|2,207
|30.64%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
30% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Ben Smaltz
Republican
|1,104
|75.88%
|
Walt Sorg
Democrat
|351
|24.12%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
5% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Matthew Lehman
Republican
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Phil GiaQuinta
Democrat
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Martin Carbaugh
Republican
|9,678
|61.25%
|
Abby Norden
Democrat
|6,123
|38.75%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
45% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Kyle Miller
Democrat
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Christopher Judy
Republican
|11,220
|60.94%
|
Kyle Thele
Democrat
|7,193
|39.06%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
50% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Bob Morris
Republican
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Dave Heine
Republican
|8,938
|69.58%
|
Phil Goss
Democrat
|3,907
|30.42%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
38% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Ryan Mishler
Republican
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Blake Doriot
Republican
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 48 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Susan Glick
Republican
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Justin Busch
Republican
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 48 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Stacey Donato
Republican
Race not called
|0
|0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
Indiana County Races
INCUMBENT
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jon Brandenberger
Republican
|41,590
|57.61%
|
Andrew Roberts
Democrat
|30,599
|42.39%
Updated: 12 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Ken Fries
Republican
|31,646
|19.10%
Robert Armstrong
Republican
|29,859
|18.02%
Lindsey Hammond
Republican
|28,111
|16.96%
Stephanie Henry
Democrat
|26,193
|15.81%
Nena Bailey
Democrat
|25,177
|15.19%
Kevin Hunter
Democrat
|24,732
|14.92%
Updated: 12 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jack Beckley
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Casey Dick
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Ryan Goodspeed
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Dennis Layman
Independent
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Chris Landis
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Dana Turner
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Kellen Dooley
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Claramary Winebrenner
Independent
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Chuck Poling Jr
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Michael Spaulding II
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Brenda Hamilton
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Scott McElhany
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Kevin Murray
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Philip Zahm
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Eric Garber
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Terry Stoffel
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Tom Wall
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Cynthia Wehr
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Shane Bickel
Republican
|0
|0.00%
James Hotchkiss
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Terry Miller
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Roxanna Murray
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Kevin Rice
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
John Shuttleworth
Independent
|0
|0.00%
Jacqueline Trigg
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Duane Monroe
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Blake Watson
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Lisa Strebig
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Brad Wyatt
Independent
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Anita Hess
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Kelly Kammerer
Independent
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Doug Harp
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Troy Hornberger
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Robert Kurzeja
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Casey Myers
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Michael Quintanilla
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Mary Wysong
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Arthur Foulk
Independent
|0
|0.00%
Rick Shipe
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Susan Catterall
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Wil Howard
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Matt Dillon
Republican
|0
|0.00%
John Hargenrader
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Tammy Ingalls
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Nicholas Kopkey
Republican
|0
|0.00%
David Terflinger
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Vicki Andrews
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Scott Burke
Independent
|0
|0.00%
Scott Elzey
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Brian Hollingsworth
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
R. Seth Whicker
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Tim Longenbaugh
Republican
|4,908
|31.20%
Thor Hodges
Republican
|4,871
|30.97%
Joan Western
Republican
|4,046
|25.72%
Ryan Day
Libertarian
|1,904
|12.11%
Updated: 44 minutes ago
0% reporting
School Board Races
INCUMBENT
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Peter Koiner
|0
|0.00%
Trent White
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Valerie Armstrong
|0
|0.00%
Jody Cook
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jeff Johnson
|0
|0.00%
Tony O’Neal
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Katie Pfister
|0
|0.00%
Nate Vance
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Ben Steury
|0
|0.00%
Isaac Witmer
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Christopher Duckwall
|0
|0.00%
Daniel Spencer
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Joel Lash
|0
|0.00%
David Pine
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
AJ Byerley
|0
|0.00%
John Klaassen
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Steve Corona
|3,387
|63.33%
Jorge Fernandez
|1,961
|36.67%
Updated: 11 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Brandi Berkhalter
|0
|0.00%
James Burgoon
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Dottie Fuentes
|0
|0.00%
Tyler Lanning
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Grace Scharlach
|0
|0.00%
Brent Weller
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Tim Allen
|0
|0.00%
Kathy Shock-Swingle
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Aaron Carl
|0
|0.00%
Archie Lintz
|0
|0.00%
Mike Richard
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Michael Tome
|0
|0.00%
James Ryan Wall
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Brian Ramer
|0
|0.00%
Shad Roth
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Amanda Johnson
|0
|0.00%
Miriah Tobias
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Gabe Delgado
|0
|0.00%
Todd Nicholson
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
William (Chris) Cunningham
|0
|0.00%
Jarrett Richards
|0
|0.00%
Lani Stearns
|0
|0.00%
Matthew Worrell
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Erica Jamison
|5,734
|57.05%
Kent Somers
|4,316
|42.95%
Updated: 11 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Liz Chaffee
|5,553
|56.40%
Mary Kate Dohl
|4,293
|43.60%
Updated: 11 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Eric Allmon
|0
|0.00%
Joel Miller
|0
|0.00%
Wylie Sirk
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jill Colclasure
|0
|0.00%
Darlene Juengel
|0
|0.00%
Eric Sommers
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Catherine Peterson
|0
|0.00%
Jeremiah Tomlin
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Kyle Litwiler
|0
|0.00%
Benjamin Rediger
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Casey Manahan
|0
|0.00%
Leroy Steury
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Christina Eshelman
|0
|0.00%
Shawn Johnson
|0
|0.00%
David Kauffman
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Randy Polston
|0
|0.00%
Emerson Poort
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Chuck Christner
|0
|0.00%
Rachel Reffett
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Jessyca (Domer) Castleman
|0
|0.00%
Tobey Schwartz
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Georgia Tenney
|440
|50.75%
Stephanie Campbell
|427
|49.25%
Updated: 43 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Lisa Doehrman
|2,701
|57.64%
Bryan Smethers
|1,985
|42.36%
Updated: 44 minutes ago
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Chad Moore
|1,963
|42.99%
Steven Miller
|1,606
|35.17%
Darren Simmons
|997
|21.84%
Updated: 44 minutes ago
0% reporting
Ohio Races
INCUMBENT
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Sherrod Brown
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Stephen Faris
|0
|0.00%
Don Kissick
Libertarian
|0
|0.00%
Bernie Moreno
Republican
|0
|0.00%
David Pastorius
|0
|0.00%
Nathan Russell
|0
|0.00%
Tariq Shabazz
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Bob Latta
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Keith Mundy
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Marcy Kaptur
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Derek Merrin
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Tom Pruss
Libertarian
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Michael Donnelly
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Megan Shanahan
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Joseph Deters
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Melody Stewart
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Lisa Forbes
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Daniel Hawkins
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Gregory Adams
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
James Hoops
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Roy Klopfenstein
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Magdalene Markward
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Arienne Childrey
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Angie King
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Sherrod Brown
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Stephen Faris
|0
|0.00%
Don Kissick
Libertarian
|0
|0.00%
Bernie Moreno
Republican
|0
|0.00%
David Pastorius
|0
|0.00%
Nathan Russell
|0
|0.00%
Tariq Shabazz
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Marcy Kaptur
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Derek Merrin
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Tom Pruss
Libertarian
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Bob Latta
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Keith Mundy
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Michael Donnelly
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Megan Shanahan
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Joseph Deters
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Melody Stewart
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Lisa Forbes
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Daniel Hawkins
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Gregory Adams
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
James Hoops
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Roy Klopfenstein
Republican
|0
|0.00%
Magdalene Markward
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
Arienne Childrey
Democrat
|0
|0.00%
Angie King
Republican
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting
|Measure
|Votes
|Percent
Yes
|0
|0.0%
No
|0
|0.0%
0% reporting