November 5, 2024
2024 Local Election Results

President of the United States

President of the United StatesIndiana
Candidate Votes Percent
Donald Trump

Republican
 163,653 57.51%
Kamala Harris

Democrat
 117,309 41.22%
Robert Kennedy

Other
 2,045 0.72%
Chase Oliver

Libertarian
 1,575 0.55%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
9% reporting

Indiana Governor

Indiana Governor
Candidate Votes Percent
Mike Braun

Republican
 153,155 54.97%
Jennifer McCormick

Democrat
 116,370 41.76%
Donald Rainwater

Independent
 9,112 3.27%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
9% reporting

Indiana Attorney General

INCUMBENT
Indiana Attorney General
Candidate Votes Percent
Todd Rokita

Republican
 140,116 57.29%
Destiny Wells

Democrat
 104,452 42.71%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
8% reporting

U.S. Senate – Indiana

U.S. Senate – Indiana
Candidate Votes Percent
Jim Banks

Republican
 159,415 59.00%
Valerie McCray

Democrat
 105,897 39.19%
Andrew Horning

Libertarian
 4,879 1.81%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
9% reporting

U.S. House – Indiana

INCUMBENT
U.S. House of RepresentativesIndiana – District 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Lori Camp

Democrat
 0 0.00%
William Henry

Libertarian
 0 0.00%
Rudy Yakym

Republican
 0 0.00%
Updated: 22 hours ago
0% reporting
U.S. House of RepresentativesIndiana – District 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Marlin Stutzman

Republican
 66,155 59.82%
Kiley Adolph

Democrat
 41,822 37.82%
Jarrad Lancaster

Libertarian
 2,604 2.35%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
33% reporting
U.S. House of RepresentativesIndiana – District 5
Candidate Votes Percent
Victoria Spartz

Republican
 54,760 50.08%
Deborah Pickett

Democrat
 50,670 46.34%
Lauri Shillings

Libertarian
 2,030 1.86%
Robby Slaughter

Independent
 1,885 1.72%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
30% reporting

Indiana Public Question

Indiana Public QuestionSuperintendent of Public Instruction
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 120,716 53.4%
No
 105,148 46.6%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
7% reporting

Indiana Statehouse Races

INCUMBENT
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 18
Candidate Votes Percent
David Abbott

Republican
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 22
Candidate Votes Percent
Craig Snow

Republican
 0 0.00%
Josh Vergiels

Libertarian
 0 0.00%
Updated: 22 hours ago
0% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 30
Candidate Votes Percent
Mike Karickhoff

Republican
 0 0.00%
Michael Katcher

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Updated: 22 hours ago
0% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 31
Candidate Votes Percent
Lori Goss-Reaves

Republican
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 32
Candidate Votes Percent
Victoria Garcia Wilburn

Democrat
 9,928 54.07%
Patricia Bratton

Republican
 8,435 45.93%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
56% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 33
Candidate Votes Percent
John E. Bartlett

Democrat
 0 0.00%
John Prescott

Republican
 0 0.00%
Updated: 22 hours ago
0% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 50
Candidate Votes Percent
Lorissa Sweet

Republican
 8,700 75.06%
Joe Swisher

Democrat
 2,891 24.94%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
34% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 51
Candidate Votes Percent
Tony Isa

Republican
 4,997 69.36%
Judy Rowe

Democrat
 2,207 30.64%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
30% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 52
Candidate Votes Percent
Ben Smaltz

Republican
 1,104 75.88%
Walt Sorg

Democrat
 351 24.12%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
5% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 79
Candidate Votes Percent
Matthew Lehman

Republican
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 80
Candidate Votes Percent
Phil GiaQuinta

Democrat
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 81
Candidate Votes Percent
Martin Carbaugh

Republican
 9,678 61.25%
Abby Norden

Democrat
 6,123 38.75%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
45% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 82
Candidate Votes Percent
Kyle Miller

Democrat
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 83
Candidate Votes Percent
Christopher Judy

Republican
 11,220 60.94%
Kyle Thele

Democrat
 7,193 39.06%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
50% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 84
Candidate Votes Percent
Bob Morris

Republican
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
IN State RepresentativeDistrict 85
Candidate Votes Percent
Dave Heine

Republican
 8,938 69.58%
Phil Goss

Democrat
 3,907 30.42%
Updated: 4 minutes ago
38% reporting
IN State SenateDistrict 9
Candidate Votes Percent
Ryan Mishler

Republican
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
IN State SenateDistrict 12
Candidate Votes Percent
Blake Doriot

Republican
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 48 minutes ago
0% reporting
IN State SenateDistrict 13
Candidate Votes Percent
Susan Glick

Republican
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting
IN State SenateDistrict 16
Candidate Votes Percent
Justin Busch

Republican
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 48 minutes ago
0% reporting
IN State SenateDistrict 18
Candidate Votes Percent
Stacey Donato

Republican
Race not called
 0 0.00%
Updated: 47 minutes ago
0% reporting

Indiana County Races

INCUMBENT
Allen County Coroner
Candidate Votes Percent
Jon Brandenberger

Republican
 41,590 57.61%
Andrew Roberts

Democrat
 30,599 42.39%
Updated: 12 minutes ago
0% reporting
Allen County CouncilAt Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Ken Fries

Republican
 31,646 19.10%
Robert Armstrong

Republican
 29,859 18.02%
Lindsey Hammond

Republican
 28,111 16.96%
Stephanie Henry

Democrat
 26,193 15.81%
Nena Bailey

Democrat
 25,177 15.19%
Kevin Hunter

Democrat
 24,732 14.92%
Updated: 12 minutes ago
0% reporting
Blackford County CouncilAt Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Jack Beckley

Republican
 0 0.00%
Casey Dick

Republican
 0 0.00%
Ryan Goodspeed

Republican
 0 0.00%
Dennis Layman

Independent
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Blackford County Recorder
Candidate Votes Percent
Chris Landis

Republican
 0 0.00%
Dana Turner

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
DeKalb County CommissionerCentral District
Candidate Votes Percent
Kellen Dooley

Republican
 0 0.00%
Claramary Winebrenner

Independent
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Grant County CommissionerDistrict 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Chuck Poling Jr

Republican
 0 0.00%
Michael Spaulding II

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Huntington County Treasurer
Candidate Votes Percent
Brenda Hamilton

Republican
 0 0.00%
Scott McElhany

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Huntington County Coroner
Candidate Votes Percent
Kevin Murray

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Philip Zahm

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Huntington County CommissionerDistrict 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Eric Garber

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Terry Stoffel

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Huntington County CommissionerDistrict 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Tom Wall

Republican
 0 0.00%
Cynthia Wehr

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Huntington County CouncilAt Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Shane Bickel

Republican
 0 0.00%
James Hotchkiss

Republican
 0 0.00%
Terry Miller

Republican
 0 0.00%
Roxanna Murray

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Kevin Rice

Democrat
 0 0.00%
John Shuttleworth

Independent
 0 0.00%
Jacqueline Trigg

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Jay County CommissionerSouth District
Candidate Votes Percent
Duane Monroe

Republican
 0 0.00%
Blake Watson

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Noble County Coroner
Candidate Votes Percent
Lisa Strebig

Republican
 0 0.00%
Brad Wyatt

Independent
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Noble County CommissionerDistrict 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Anita Hess

Republican
 0 0.00%
Kelly Kammerer

Independent
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Noble County CouncilAt Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Doug Harp

Republican
 0 0.00%
Troy Hornberger

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Robert Kurzeja

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Casey Myers

Republican
 0 0.00%
Michael Quintanilla

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Mary Wysong

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Steuben County CommissionerMiddle District
Candidate Votes Percent
Arthur Foulk

Independent
 0 0.00%
Rick Shipe

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Steuben County CommissionerSouth District
Candidate Votes Percent
Susan Catterall

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Wil Howard

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Wabash County CouncilAt Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Matt Dillon

Republican
 0 0.00%
John Hargenrader

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Tammy Ingalls

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Nicholas Kopkey

Republican
 0 0.00%
David Terflinger

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Wells County CouncilAt Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Vicki Andrews

Republican
 0 0.00%
Scott Burke

Independent
 0 0.00%
Scott Elzey

Republican
 0 0.00%
Brian Hollingsworth

Democrat
 0 0.00%
R. Seth Whicker

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Whitley County CouncilAt Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Tim Longenbaugh

Republican
 4,908 31.20%
Thor Hodges

Republican
 4,871 30.97%
Joan Western

Republican
 4,046 25.72%
Ryan Day

Libertarian
 1,904 12.11%
Updated: 44 minutes ago
0% reporting

School Board Races

INCUMBENT
MSD Bluffton-Harrison School BoardDistrict 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Peter Koiner
 0 0.00%
Trent White
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
DeKalb Central School BoardJackson/Union
Candidate Votes Percent
Valerie Armstrong
 0 0.00%
Jody Cook
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
DeKalb Central School BoardFairfield/Smithfield
Candidate Votes Percent
Jeff Johnson
 0 0.00%
Tony O’Neal
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
DeKalb Central School BoardCity of Auburn
Candidate Votes Percent
Katie Pfister
 0 0.00%
Nate Vance
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
DeKalb Eastern School BoardConcord
Candidate Votes Percent
Ben Steury
 0 0.00%
Isaac Witmer
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Eastbrook School BoardDistrict 5 At Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Christopher Duckwall
 0 0.00%
Daniel Spencer
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
East Noble School BoardAt Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Joel Lash
 0 0.00%
David Pine
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
East Noble School BoardOrange Township
Candidate Votes Percent
AJ Byerley
 0 0.00%
John Klaassen
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Fort Wayne Community School BoardDistrict 5
Candidate Votes Percent
Steve Corona
 3,387 63.33%
Jorge Fernandez
 1,961 36.67%
Updated: 11 minutes ago
0% reporting
Fremont School BoardDistrict 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Brandi Berkhalter
 0 0.00%
James Burgoon
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Garrett/Keyser/Butler School BoardCity of Garrett
Candidate Votes Percent
Dottie Fuentes
 0 0.00%
Tyler Lanning
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Garrett/Keyser/Butler School BoardKeyser
Candidate Votes Percent
Grace Scharlach
 0 0.00%
Brent Weller
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Huntington County Community School BoardDistrict 4
Candidate Votes Percent
Tim Allen
 0 0.00%
Kathy Shock-Swingle
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Huntington County Community School BoardDistrict 6
Candidate Votes Percent
Aaron Carl
 0 0.00%
Archie Lintz
 0 0.00%
Mike Richard
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Huntington County Community School BoardDistrict 7
Candidate Votes Percent
Michael Tome
 0 0.00%
James Ryan Wall
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Manchester School BoardPleasant
Candidate Votes Percent
Brian Ramer
 0 0.00%
Shad Roth
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Manchester School BoardTown
Candidate Votes Percent
Amanda Johnson
 0 0.00%
Miriah Tobias
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Marion School BoardDistrict 4 At Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Gabe Delgado
 0 0.00%
Todd Nicholson
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Mississinewa School BoardDistrict 4 At Large
Candidate Votes Percent
William (Chris) Cunningham
 0 0.00%
Jarrett Richards
 0 0.00%
Lani Stearns
 0 0.00%
Matthew Worrell
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Northwest Allen County School BoardDistrict 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Erica Jamison
 5,734 57.05%
Kent Somers
 4,316 42.95%
Updated: 11 minutes ago
0% reporting
Northwest Allen County School BoardDistrict 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Liz Chaffee
 5,553 56.40%
Mary Kate Dohl
 4,293 43.60%
Updated: 11 minutes ago
0% reporting
North Adams Community School BoardDistrict 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Eric Allmon
 0 0.00%
Joel Miller
 0 0.00%
Wylie Sirk
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
North Adams Community School BoardDistrict 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Jill Colclasure
 0 0.00%
Darlene Juengel
 0 0.00%
Eric Sommers
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Norwell School BoardLancaster Twp
Candidate Votes Percent
Catherine Peterson
 0 0.00%
Jeremiah Tomlin
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
South Adams School BoardAt Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Kyle Litwiler
 0 0.00%
Benjamin Rediger
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
MSD Steuben County School BoardDistrict 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Casey Manahan
 0 0.00%
Leroy Steury
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Wa-Nee School BoardAt Large
Candidate Votes Percent
Christina Eshelman
 0 0.00%
Shawn Johnson
 0 0.00%
David Kauffman
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Warsaw Community School BoardDistrict 4
Candidate Votes Percent
Randy Polston
 0 0.00%
Emerson Poort
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Westview School BoardClearspring
Candidate Votes Percent
Chuck Christner
 0 0.00%
Rachel Reffett
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Westview School BoardEden
Candidate Votes Percent
Jessyca (Domer) Castleman
 0 0.00%
Tobey Schwartz
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Whitko School BoardDistrict 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Georgia Tenney
 440 50.75%
Stephanie Campbell
 427 49.25%
Updated: 43 minutes ago
0% reporting
Whitley County Consolidated School BoardColumbia City
Candidate Votes Percent
Lisa Doehrman
 2,701 57.64%
Bryan Smethers
 1,985 42.36%
Updated: 44 minutes ago
0% reporting
Whitley County Consolidated School BoardUnion Township
Candidate Votes Percent
Chad Moore
 1,963 42.99%
Steven Miller
 1,606 35.17%
Darren Simmons
 997 21.84%
Updated: 44 minutes ago
0% reporting

Ohio Races

INCUMBENT
U.S. Senate – Ohio
Candidate Votes Percent
Sherrod Brown

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Stephen Faris
 0 0.00%
Don Kissick

Libertarian
 0 0.00%
Bernie Moreno

Republican
 0 0.00%
David Pastorius
 0 0.00%
Nathan Russell
 0 0.00%
Tariq Shabazz
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
U.S. House of RepresentativesOhio – 5th District
Candidate Votes Percent
Bob Latta

Republican
 0 0.00%
Keith Mundy

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
U.S. House of RepresentativesOhio – 9th District
Candidate Votes Percent
Marcy Kaptur

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Derek Merrin

Republican
 0 0.00%
Tom Pruss

Libertarian
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Proposed Ohio Constitutional AmendmentRedistricting
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Ohio Supreme Court JusticeFTC 1/1/2025
Candidate Votes Percent
Michael Donnelly

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Megan Shanahan

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ohio Supreme Court JusticeFTC 1/2/2025
Candidate Votes Percent
Joseph Deters

Republican
 0 0.00%
Melody Stewart

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ohio Supreme Court JusticeUTE 12/31/2026
Candidate Votes Percent
Lisa Forbes

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Daniel Hawkins

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
OH State Representative81st District
Candidate Votes Percent
Gregory Adams

Democrat
 0 0.00%
James Hoops

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
OH State Representative82nd District
Candidate Votes Percent
Roy Klopfenstein

Republican
 0 0.00%
Magdalene Markward

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
OH State Representative84th District
Candidate Votes Percent
Arienne Childrey

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Angie King

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Defiance CountyGeneral Health District Levy
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Defiance CountyBoard of MRDD Levy
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Defiance CountySenior Services Levy
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Defiance City Charter Amendment 1Acting Mayor Clarification
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Defiance City Charter Amendment 2No Hard Copy Notices
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Defiance City Charter Amendment 3Eliminate 6 Copy Requirement
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Defiance City Charter Amendment 4City Administrator Full-Time Position
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Defiance City Charter Amendment 5Department Head Residency
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Defiance City Charter Amendment 6Correcting Tense Error
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Defiance City Charter Amendment 7Classified Service Exemptions
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Mercer County – Village of ColdwaterMunicipal Income Tax
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Mercer County – Butler TownshipTax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Mercer County – Center TownshipTax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Mercer County – Dublin TownshipTax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Mercer County – Hopewell TownshipTax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Mercer County Joint Ambulance DistrictAdditional Tax Levy
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
South Central Mercer Fire DistrictTax Levy Replacement
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Mercer County – Rockford Carnegie Public LibraryTax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Coldwater Exempted Village School DistrictProposed Income Tax
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Mercer County – Montezuma VillageProposed Assessment Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of AntwerpPolice Tax Levy Renewal
0% reporting
Paulding County – Auglaize TownshipAmbulance/EMS – Additional Tax Levy
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Auglaize TownshipFire Protection Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Crane TownshipFire Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County Board of Developmental DisabilitiesTax Levy Renewal/Decrease
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County Senior CenterTax Levy Replacement and Increase
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of AntwerpCurrent Expense Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of AntwerpFire Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
U.S. Senate – Ohio
Candidate Votes Percent
Sherrod Brown

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Stephen Faris
 0 0.00%
Don Kissick

Libertarian
 0 0.00%
Bernie Moreno

Republican
 0 0.00%
David Pastorius
 0 0.00%
Nathan Russell
 0 0.00%
Tariq Shabazz
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
U.S. House of RepresentativesOhio – 9th District
Candidate Votes Percent
Marcy Kaptur

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Derek Merrin

Republican
 0 0.00%
Tom Pruss

Libertarian
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
U.S. House of RepresentativesOhio – 5th District
Candidate Votes Percent
Bob Latta

Republican
 0 0.00%
Keith Mundy

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ohio Supreme Court JusticeFTC 1/1/2025
Candidate Votes Percent
Michael Donnelly

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Megan Shanahan

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ohio Supreme Court JusticeFTC 1/2/2025
Candidate Votes Percent
Joseph Deters

Republican
 0 0.00%
Melody Stewart

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ohio Supreme Court JusticeUTE 12/31/2026
Candidate Votes Percent
Lisa Forbes

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Daniel Hawkins

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
OH State Representative81st District
Candidate Votes Percent
Gregory Adams

Democrat
 0 0.00%
James Hoops

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
OH State Representative82nd District
Candidate Votes Percent
Roy Klopfenstein

Republican
 0 0.00%
Magdalene Markward

Democrat
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
OH State Representative84th District
Candidate Votes Percent
Arienne Childrey

Democrat
 0 0.00%
Angie King

Republican
 0 0.00%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of AntwerpPolice Tax Levy Renewal
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of AntwerpPolice Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of Grover HillFire Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of HavilandCurrent Expense Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of MelroseEMS Services Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of MelroseFire Protection 0.6 Mill Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of MelroseFire Protection 1.2 Mills Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of PauldingCurrent Expense Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of PauldingElectric Aggregation
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of PauldingEMS Services Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of PauldingFire Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Village of PauldingRecreational Purposes Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Washington TownshipCemeteries Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Wayne Trace Local School4.91 Mills New Construction and Remodeling Bond
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Jackson TownshipCemeteries Additional Tax Levy
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Paulding County – Jackson TownshipEMS Services Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Antwerp Local School DistrictCurrent Operating Expenses Income Tax Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Ohio City VillageFire and EMS Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Venedocia VillageFire Protection 1.4 Mills Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Venedocia VillageFire Protection 0.6 Mill Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Willshire VillageFire Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Willshire VillageCurrent Operating Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Willshire VillageCurrent Expense Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Wren VillageEMS Services Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Hoaglin TownshipFire Protection Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Washington Township East Fire DistrictFire and EMS Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Washington Township West Fire DistrictFire and EMS Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Pleasant TownshipFire and EMS Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – Tully TownshipElectric Aggregation
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Van Wert County – York TownshipFire and EMS Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams County – Village of MontpelierFire and Police Proposed Municipal Income Tax
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams County – Jefferson TownshipFire Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams County – Saint Joseph TownshipFire Protection Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams County – Springfield TownshipFire Protection Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams County – Springfield TownshipParks and Recreation Tax Levy Replacement
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Millcreek-West Unity SchoolsSchool Safety and Security Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Edon Northwest Local SchoolsIncome Tax Replacement
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
North Central Local SchoolsProposed Income Tax
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams County – Maple Grove Union Cemetery DistrictCemeteries Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams CountyElectric Aggregation
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams County Public LibraryCurrent Expense Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams County Health DistrictOperating Revenue Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams CountySenior Services 1.0 Mills Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams CountySenior Services .50 Mills Tax Levy Renewal
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting
Williams CountyEMS Services Additional Tax Levy
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
 0 0.0%
No
 0 0.0%
0% reporting

