WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was killed after being struck by an SUV over the weekend.

It happened just after 12 a.m. on Sunday as the pedestrian was crossing U.S. 30.

Officers arrived to find 54-year-old Hector Hinojosa of Warsaw who had been struck by the SUV. He was taken to the hospital where he succombed to his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the driver of the SUV said they attempted to avoid Hinojosa as he walked in the travel lane.