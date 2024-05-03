2024 May Primary: Indiana Gubernatorial Election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Six candidates are in the GOP primary election for Indiana governor on May 7.

Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour have all thrown the ring for the governor’s mansion. In April, five of the six candidates took the debate stage in central Indiana for the final GOP Debate before the primary.

Senator Mike Braun was first elected in 2018. Prior to that, Braun served in the Indiana House of Representatives from 2014 to 2017. He founded Meyer Distributing in the mid-1980’s and was CEO until 2019. Braun has run on boosting economic growth, improving the K-12 education system, and making healthcare more affordable. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Braun.

Lt. Suzanne Crouch is the Lieutenant Governor of Indiana. She previously served as Indiana State Auditor and as a state representative. Crouch’s other issues include combating addiction and investing in mental health resources. She also ran on counteracting China’s influence in Indiana. U.S. Rep. Greg Pence endorsed Crouch.

Brad Chambers founded and is CEO of the real estate investment firm Buckingham Companies. From 2021 to 2023, Chambers served as Indiana Secretary of Commerce.

Eric Doden, founder of a private equity firm and former head of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation under Governor Mike Pence. Doden was CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Allen County’s chamber of commerce from 2015 to 2018.

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, and political newcomer Jamie Reitenour are also running in the election. Reitenour is a former compliance officer who is now a stay-at-home mother of five.

The May 7th Republican primary has been determined to be a battleground race. This is one of 11 gubernatorial elections taking place in 2024. To view where your polling location is, click here.