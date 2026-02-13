2025 Fatal Overdose Arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in a fatal overdose case from 2025.

In a social media post, IMPD said Overdose Death Task Force (ODTF) detectives arrested 29-year-old Kameron Tinnin. He’s been charged with dealing resulting in death.

On Sept. 30, 2025, IMPD North District officers responded to the 8700 block of Old Town West Drive on a report of a death investigation. When officers arrived, they found a man on the floor inside an apartment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found evidence that led them to believe he died of an overdose.

The death investigation was turned over to the ODTF, with detectives identifying Tinnin as a possible suspect.

A search warrant was served on the suspect in November, which resulted in authorities finding:

– one-half ounce of suspected fentanyl

– 10 grams of suspected cocaine

– 2lbs of marijuana

– several hundred pills

– $2,700 in cash

– drug dealing paraphernalia

– 4 firearms

Tinnin was originally arrested for dealing in a controlled substance, dealing in cocaine/narcotics, and obstruction of justice.

After the case was handed over to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for Tinnin this week, he was located, taken into custody, and faces an additional charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.