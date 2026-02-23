2026 Indiana Legislative Session Sees Key Bills Fail

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) With just five days remaining in the 2026 Indiana legislative session, several high-profile bills failed to advance after missing committee deadlines.

Senate Bill 21, which would have officially designated the breaded tenderloin as Indiana’s state sandwich, passed the Senate in January but never received a hearing in the House Committee on Governmental and Regulatory Reform. The bill’s sponsor resigned soon after the Senate vote.

Other legislation that stalled includes Senate Bill 182, which would have defined male and female consistently throughout state law, determined prisoner housing by biological sex, and required school bathroom use aligned with biological sex. Senate Bill 236, aimed at restricting abortion pills and allowing private lawsuits, also did not advance after Democratic opposition in the House.

House Bill 1333, which sought to ease siting of utilities, data centers, and other projects, faced pushback and did not receive a hearing in the Senate Utilities Committee. The bill included provisions requiring data center operators to share some utility tax savings with local communities.

House Bill 1137, authored by Rep. Julie McGuire, would have limited certain additives in student meals and snacks in federally funded public school programs but did not move in the Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 85, addressing medical debt protections for Hoosiers, including charity care, payment plans, and protection of wages and homes, also stalled after the House Public Health Committee declined to act.

Advocates on both sides of these measures expressed disappointment, noting that conference committee negotiations in the final days of the session could offer a last opportunity to revive some legislation. Reporting for this story was provided by Indiana Capital Chronicle.