Post-Winter Vehicle Check Could Save Thousands in Repairs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO)— Winter weather can create hidden damage to vehicles, including misaligned tires, worn brakes, and compromised safety systems, according to South Bend mechanic Rick Ferrara. Salt, ice, and potholes from freezing temperatures can take a toll on cars that may not be immediately visible.

Ferrara recommends that drivers schedule a post-winter inspection to ensure their vehicles are safe and to avoid costly repairs. Key areas to check include tire alignment, tire tread and pressure, brakes, belts and hoses, battery condition, fluid levels, windshield wipers, and the undercarriage for rust or corrosion.

“Even hitting a pothole or brushing a curb can misalign your car, wear down tires, and affect safety systems,” Ferrara said. “A quick inspection now can prevent thousands of dollars in future repairs.”

Newer vehicles are particularly at risk, as alignment issues can interfere with collision avoidance and lane-keeping systems. Ferrara recommends routine oil changes every 5,000 miles, combined with tire rotations and brake inspections, to catch problems early.

Deferred maintenance can quickly escalate costs. For example, a broken ball joint could lead to damage to the axle and struts, resulting in repair bills far higher than preventive maintenance would cost.

Ferrara’s advice for vehicle owners is simple: “Get your car in at least once a year, if not more. Just have it inspected. Make sure you’re not going to run into something that will break.”

A comprehensive post-winter inspection now can help drivers avoid expensive repairs and ensure their vehicles are safe for spring driving. Reporting by WNDU.