22-Year-Old Faces Felony Burglary Charge After Robbery

DANVILLE, IND. (WOWO) A former Danville McDonald’s employee allegedly used a key he kept after leaving the job to burglarize the restaurant, police say.

Caden Stafford, 22, is accused of entering the McDonald’s around 2:20 a.m. on March 19. Security footage shows a man in black clothing, gloves, a ski mask, and a backpack walking directly to the safe, entering the code after a few attempts, and taking cash. The theft went unnoticed until managers arrived at 4:30 a.m. and discovered the safe open.

Stafford was spotted by Danville police on March 24 wearing clothing similar to what was captured on video. According to police, he admitted to the burglary and told officers he retained a key to the restaurant without management’s knowledge.

He now faces one preliminary count of burglary, a Level 5 felony, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to six years. Official charges will be determined by the prosecutor’s office.