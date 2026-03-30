Michigan Senate Bill Would Require Older Drivers to Retest

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan lawmakers are considering a bill that would require drivers 75 and older to take regular vision, written, and driving tests, according to WSBT.

The proposal calls for testing every four years for those 75 and older, and annual testing for drivers 85 and above. Proponents say the measure could help reduce accidents as agility and reaction times naturally decline with age. Rick White, 67, said personal experience shows driving skills can change significantly over a few years, while Mary Troxell added that regular testing could prevent crashes involving older drivers.

Critics of the bill, however, argue it may constitute age discrimination or that testing should depend on driving records rather than age alone. Some residents also suggest the measure should be accompanied by better funding for public transportation.

The bill, introduced March 18 by Sen. Rosemary Bayer, has not yet had a committee hearing. The Michigan Senate is currently in recess, and it may take time before lawmakers vote on the proposal.