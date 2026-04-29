WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Senator Jim Banks discusses WHCD Incident and King’s Visit with KB

Banks said he was not present at the event but noted the Washington Hilton’s long history of hosting high-level government gatherings.

“It’s a familiar room. The Washington Hilton, of course, is infamous because that’s where Ronald Reagan was shot,” Banks said. “It’s one of like two hotels in Washington that the Secret Service has been built for events for the president to go to, and the Secret Service has special access.”

He added that the location regularly hosts official functions.

“I mean, it’s where they always used to do the prayer breakfast,” he said. “And last week, Amanda hosted guests for the First Lady’s luncheon. So the First Lady was in that auditorium.”

Banks said he has questions about what occurred and how close any individual may have come to restricted areas.

“It is stunning and startling that it appears that the Secret Service really dropped the ball,” he said. “Something went wrong. We don’t know yet, but some of the committees of jurisdiction are starting to ask some tough questions about how did this happen again.”

He added, “He got closer than what he should have been able to get. And it appears that something went wrong.”

Banks said he and other lawmakers intend to continue reviewing the incident.

“We’re going to keep asking questions,” he said. “It just goes to show the length that these radicals will go to attempt to assassinate our president.”

During the interview, Banks was asked whether the current political environment is becoming more dangerous, referencing what was described on-air as multiple assassination attempts involving former President Donald Trump.

“At least three and a few pretty close attempts,” Banks said. “You look at a lot of things, you look at some of the reactions by the Democrats and you realize that the radicals have taken over the Democrat Party.”

He cited comments from various political figures and referenced broader public safety concerns.

“You had Jasmine Crockett say maybe this wasn’t real,” Banks said. “You had Barack Obama… dismiss it. And then you had things like Hakeem Jeffries talking about all out war with the Republicans and Trump.”

Banks also referenced violence involving federal law enforcement.

“You see things like a 1,000 percent increase in violent attacks against our ICE officers, law enforcement officers,” he said. “We’ve seen a 1,000 percent increase in violence against our federal law enforcement.”

When asked what could be done to address the climate, Banks said the solution involves changes in rhetoric.

“You got to change the rhetoric,” he said. “This is all exclusively on the left.”

He added, “What do you expect when they’ve been saying that Donald Trump for 11 years is a threat to democracy, he’s racist, he’s a fascist?”

Toward the end of the interview, Banks was asked about the recent visit of the King of the United Kingdom to Washington, D.C., in connection with America’s 250th anniversary observances.

“It was cool,” Banks said. “I thought his speech was really good. He’s very witty.”

He added that he observed the event from the audience.

“I was in the third row and got to observe him,” Banks said. “I gave him a head nod at one point. He nodded back. That was as close as I got.”

Banks said he appreciated the historical significance of the visit.

“I appreciate the history and appreciate that he came to pay his respects,” he said. “He talked a lot about our shared values, our shared background, and 250 years of the greatest country in the history of the world.”

The interview concluded with a brief light exchange regarding the King’s visit and audience reactions during the event.