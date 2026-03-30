Fort Wayne Nonprofit Raises Funds for Downtown Veterans Facility

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Clothes For Joes, an all-volunteer nonprofit in Fort Wayne, has announced a $250,000 capital campaign to purchase and renovate a Veterans Service Center downtown. The facility is expected to expand capacity and provide centralized space for veteran programs and services across Allen County and nearby areas.

The campaign includes a notable donation from Rathburn Precision Machining: a 1949 Ford Custom convertible, which will be auctioned this fall at Kruse Auction to benefit the project. The company, founded by Vietnam War veteran Jerry Rathburn, has supported veterans’ causes for decades, including Honor Flight programs and local endowment funds.

Andrew Messmer, Chairman and Executive Director of Clothes For Joes, said the new center will foster collaboration among veteran service organizations and allow the nonprofit to serve hundreds more veterans each year. The convertible will be unveiled publicly at the Fort Wayne Rod & Custom Show on March 28, where media will have the opportunity to cover the event and interview organizers.

The Veterans Service Center aims to address growing veteran needs, providing year-round access to services in a single location. Campaign organizers hope the combined efforts of community partners and donor support will help ensure the project’s success and improve resources for local veterans and their families.