3 dead in Ohio City, police say killer may have committed suicide

OHIO CITY, Ohio (WOWO) – Van Wert County police are investigating after three people died Sunday in Ohio City.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from a man saying a friend had confessed to killing his girlfriend and another man and was planning to commit suicide.

When police arrived for a welfare check, deputies found a man and a woman both shot to death inside.

29-year-old Shelby Coats and 30-year-old Andrew Lause were pronounced dead at the scene.

At the same time, other deputies found a vehicle at a different residence belonging to the man who made statements about killing Coats and Lause. Police entered and found 51-year-old Paul Boldman with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but was still breathing. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Boldman was the key suspect in the case, but the investigation continues.