November 25, 2024
Local NewsOhio News

3 dead in Ohio City, police say killer may have committed suicide

by Derek Decker0
(WOWO News)

OHIO CITY, Ohio (WOWO) – Van Wert County police are investigating after three people died Sunday in Ohio City.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from a man saying a friend had confessed to killing his girlfriend and another man and was planning to commit suicide.

When police arrived for a welfare check, deputies found a man and a woman both shot to death inside.

29-year-old Shelby Coats and 30-year-old Andrew Lause were pronounced dead at the scene.

At the same time, other deputies found a vehicle at a different residence belonging to the man who made statements about killing Coats and Lause. Police entered and found 51-year-old Paul Boldman with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but was still breathing. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Boldman was the key suspect in the case, but the investigation continues.

Related posts

Three Rivers Festival announces “superhero” as 2017 parade theme

Saige Driver

Man arrested for kidnapping girl from Fort Wayne bus stop

Brooklyne Beatty

Indiana virus spread surges while many remain unvaccinated

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.