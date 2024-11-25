Visit Fort Wayne releases list of “Crazy Christmas Houses”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – ‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme.

Visit Fort Wayne has released its annual list highlighting Christmas-themed houses across the city.

This year, the list features more than 40 area houses that are decorated for the holidays, and highlights those that offer light shows, music, and entertainment.

A map also groups the houses by physical location so that families can plan their drives around town. A form on the site also offers an opportunity for people to submit their homes to the list.

The list also includes a contest where families can vote for their favorite.

See the list here.