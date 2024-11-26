I-69 crash victims identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the two people who were killed in a crash along I-69 on Saturday evening.

As reported by our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the victims were ID’d as 25-year-old Jaiden Samaria Marquis Newbolt and 6-year-old Nalani Ella Ervins, both of Fort Wayne.

The crash happened near the 320-mile marker Saturday night around 8 p.m.

Officers say an SUV left the road for unknown reasons and rolled multiple times before landing in a ditch.

They also say two other juveniles and an adult were inside the SUV and were taken to the hospital, all in serious condition.

Both of their deaths were ruled accidents, marking the 36th and 37th motor vehicle fatality in Allen County so far this year.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.