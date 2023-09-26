3rd District Congressman Receives Another Edorsement For Senate

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind (WOWO) – On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed Jim Banks for Senate in Indiana.

Pompeo, an Army veteran and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, said, “Jim Banks is the America-first leader we need in the United States Senate.”

Congressman Banks said yesterday that it is an honor to have Secretary Pompeo’s support.

“I am grateful for his hard and important work to champion our conservative, America-first values on the world stage during the Trump Administration and beyond. I hope to fight for these same principles in the Senate and am grateful for his support.”

Banks is running to replace Senator Mike Braun who is not seeking re-election.