VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – A total of $137.5 million in funding was allocated for 55 new traffic safety projects in Ohio.

One project is planned for Van Wert County.

$4.4 million will be used for a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Van Wert Decatur Road.

The intersection has been considered a dangerous intersection for some time, and a fatal crash just occured in June.