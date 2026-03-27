Admissions Practices at OSU College of Medicine Investigated by DOJ

COLUMBUS, OH. (WOWO) The U.S. Department of Justice is launching a civil rights investigation into the Ohio State University College of Medicine to examine potential racial discrimination in admissions, according to WCMH.

The DOJ’s Office for Civil Rights is requesting extensive records from 2019 through 2026, including MCAT scores, GPA, essays, extracurricular activities, demographics, and other applicant information. Each applicant’s data must be provided in a searchable electronic format.

This review follows prior federal inquiries into Ohio State, including investigations in 2025 by the Department of Education related to alleged race-exclusionary practices in graduate programs and treatment of Jewish students during campus protests. Ohio State ended its partnership with the PhD Project last summer and resolved that investigation in September, according to WCMH.

A university spokesperson said Ohio State complies with all state and federal regulations regarding admissions and will respond appropriately to the DOJ request. The school has until April 24 to submit the requested information and must notify the department by April 8 if an extension is needed.

The DOJ’s investigation is part of a broader effort to review admissions practices at higher education institutions nationwide to ensure compliance with civil rights laws, according to WCMH.