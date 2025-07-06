Fort Wayne Mayor Responds To Friday Night Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker has responded to the shooting that left a teenager dead late Friday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says the shooting happened around Harrison and Pearl Streets, injuring three teenagers and killing one.

Mayor Tucker stated that “The type of behavior by a few in our community will not be tolerated.”

The FWPD has not yet released information regarding the suspect(s) or a motive behind the shooting, but Mayor Tucker stated that parents and caregivers need to know where their children are.

She stated that residents, businesses and visitors can be assured that they are doing everything possible to keep the city safe for everybody.

According to 21 Alive News, she says she has been in constant communication with Police Chief Scott Caudill since the incident.