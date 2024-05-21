May 21, 2024
Local News

4 escape house fire south of downtown

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people are safe after escaping a house fire Tuesday afternoon south of downtown.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 600 block of Walnut Street around 1:15 p.m. for a kitchen fire.

The first arriving unit found light smoke coming from the rear of the residence, so firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire.

An adult and three children escaped the home on their own. Two dogs were also rescued by firefighters.

The home suffered moderate fire damage and the blaze was under control in 10 minutes.

Related posts

Two Arrested After Police Discover Meth in Silver Lake Home

Kylie Havens

Indiana panels back tighter abortion law, ending gun permits

AP News

West Nile Virus Now in 35 Counties

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.