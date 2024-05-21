4 escape house fire south of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people are safe after escaping a house fire Tuesday afternoon south of downtown.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 600 block of Walnut Street around 1:15 p.m. for a kitchen fire.

The first arriving unit found light smoke coming from the rear of the residence, so firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire.

An adult and three children escaped the home on their own. Two dogs were also rescued by firefighters.

The home suffered moderate fire damage and the blaze was under control in 10 minutes.