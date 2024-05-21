Construction to continue at Auburn-Wallen Roundabout Wednesday

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — Crews will continue to install a new water main at the intersection of Auburn Rd. and Wallen Rd. Tuesday, which will close part of the roundabout.

The work will require traffic detours beginning at 9:00 a.m. Motorists should plan for extra travel time.

During the work, western access to Wallen Road from the roundabout will be closed. Additionally, motorists heading south on Auburn Road will be unable to access the roundabout.

Motorists should use the detour of Dupont to Coldwater Road.

The work is expected to be completed in the late afternoon.