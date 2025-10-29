October 29, 2025
Fort Wayne Teen Killed During Phone Sale

by Brian Ford0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday on Fort Wayne’s south side while attempting to sell a phone, court documents show.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Lafayette Street. Nyree Jones was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound and later died at a local hospital.

Authorities have charged 22-year-old Malachi Byrd with murder. Court records indicate that Jones had been selling an iPhone, and the transaction via CashApp was taking longer than expected when Byrd allegedly fired the weapon at his own home.

Jones’ mother told police she was in the kitchen when she heard the gunshots. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

