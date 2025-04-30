April 30, 2025
4th Annual Penny Pitch N’ Putt Set For June

by Brian Ford0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO is gearing up for the 4th Annual “Penny Pitch ‘N’ Putt Golf Outing”, Thursday, June 26th, at Noble Hawk Golf Course.

Everyone is invited to join the WOWO staff to play in a scramble format with a 1:00 P.M. shotgun start. Early bird registration is $100 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome, with proceeds going to the 2025 Penny Pitch recipient.  Click the link below to register.

WOWO Penny Pitch & Putt Golf Outing 2025!

 

Exclusively on My Deals Fort Wayne, registration is $100 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome, with proceeds going to the 2025 Penny Pitch recipient. (This year’s recipient will be announced in the upcoming months).

This price includes:

  • Green fees
  • Golf cart
  • Box lunch provided by Chick-fil-A (Available during Registration)
  • Drink Tickets
  • Goodie bag
  • Dinner to follow in the Clubhouse

This year’s Penny Pitch will be the 78th anniversary of the longest running local charity benefitting area families.

