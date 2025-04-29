April 30, 2025
Indiana News

Intoxicated Semi-Truck Driver Signs Plea Agreement

by Network Indiana0

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — A semi-truck driver accused of being intoxicated when he crashed into a school bus full of hockey players in 2022 signed a plea agreement that could result in a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The crash occurred in Warsaw injuring three student-athletes from a Chicago high school hockey team.

The driver, Victor Santos, is scheduled to plead guilty to multiple felony charges related to the incident.

The plea agreement includes dropping other charges in exchange for Santos’ guilty plea.

