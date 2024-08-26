5 hurt after being electrocuted in swimming pool

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — It was a “freak accident.” That’s how investigators are describing a situation they were called to over the weekend in Logansport in which five people were zapped by electricity while swimming in a pool.

The call for EMTs came into just after 2:30 in the afternoon on Sunday. It was to a home along High Street in Logansport.

They arrived to people telling them that two adults and three kids had been swimming in a backyard pool when all of a sudden they started feeling electric shocks in the water. The oldest of the kids was 16-years-old.

All five had to be taken to the hospital with various injuries, but no one was killed, say Logansport police.

Upon further investigation, they figured out that a wire on one of the pumps for the pool was pinched and when it became pinched the rubber outer covering that insulates the wire inside broke open exposing the wire.

Because of that police are not suspecting foul play.