August 25, 2024
Ohio News

Two seriously injured after single-vehicle crash

by Alyssa Foster0

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Two people were seriously injured in a crash that happened in Paulding County early Sunday morning. 

The Ohio State Highway Patrol states that officers were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on C.R. 177 west of C.R. 171. 

Upon arrival, officers found a Polaris RZR-XP1000 that had been driven by a 24-year-old Convoy resident. Reports say she had been traveling west before driving off the right side of the road and striking a tree. She and her 23-year-old passenger, from Paulding, were found with serious injuries and were airlifted to regional hospitals. 

The crash remains under investigation, though they do believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

