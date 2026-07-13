73-Year-Old Bryan Man Killed After Being Struck by Semi on U.S. 6 in Williams County

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A 73-year-old Bryan man was killed late Sunday night after he was struck by a commercial semi-tractor trailer on U.S. 6 in Williams County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. on July 12, 2026, along U.S. 6 between County Road 9 and County Road 10 in Center Township.

Investigators said the crash was reported at approximately 10:47 p.m. when a 2012 Kenworth commercial semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 struck a pedestrian who was on the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as Michael North, 73, of Bryan. Troopers said North was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Jason Yoder, 46, of Hicksville, was not injured in the crash, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the investigation remains ongoing and additional details may be released as troopers continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Following the crash, U.S. 6 was closed while emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene. Traffic was diverted around the area for approximately two hours before the roadway reopened.

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Authorities have not released additional information about what led up to the crash or whether any citations are expected.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.