Allen County Emergency Officials Stress Storm Readiness

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Allen County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging residents to prepare for severe weather during Indiana Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2026, which runs from March 8 through March 14.

The statewide campaign is designed to increase awareness and encourage Hoosiers to prepare for dangerous weather conditions that often develop during the spring months. Allen County officials are working with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the National Weather Service to share safety information and preparedness tips throughout the week.

Emergency management officials say Indiana has already recorded three tornadoes this year. As temperatures warm and weather patterns change, the state could see more severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and flash flooding throughout the year.

Spring weather can change quickly, making situational awareness and preparedness critical. Officials encourage residents to develop a family emergency plan, identify safe shelter locations, and stay informed when severe weather threatens.

As part of preparedness week, Indiana broadcasters will participate in a statewide live tornado warning test of the Emergency Alert System on March 10 between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The test allows emergency officials and broadcasters to ensure alert systems are functioning properly.

Emergency management leaders say preparedness is a community effort. By staying informed, making a plan, and encouraging others to be ready, residents can help build a stronger and more resilient Allen County.