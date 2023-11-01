96th National FFA Convention Gets Underway In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – About 70,000 people are expected to attend the 96th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this week. It runs from Wednesday through Saturday November 4th.

People from all over the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are in Indianapolis. Speeches, exhibits, and more will be showcased at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.

“We came here from Georgia. It’s really nice to be in a community and be surrounded by people like us who love agriculture,” said a student with her classmates from Georgia on their way into the Indiana Convention Center.

As for what attendees are looking forward to the most, the responses varied.

“The free stuff,” said one student.

“Seeing what opportunities FFA has,” said another student from Fishers.

Organizers say that service has always been a part of the FFA motto. They say those students are supposed to participate in service projects at the Convention Center and various sites in Indianapolis.

There is a concert tonight featuring Lainey Wilson and special guest Dillon Carmichael. There are also rodeos today, Thursday, and Friday.

On Thursday, you’ll hear and read about how the convention affects Indiana’s economy.