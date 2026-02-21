Bloomfield Set To Become Hub For Major National Defense Project

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — Bloomfield is set to become a hub for a major national defense project that leaders say could bring thousands of high-paying jobs to southern Indiana.

Ground was broken at WestGate Academy for a new National Security Industrial Hub led by the American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation at Crane Naval Base.

The campus is backed by a $75 million federal award and will offer shared space and specialized equipment for defense manufacturers.

Leaders say it will help lower costs and speed up production of military technology.

Project leaders say the investment will also strengthen partnerships with Indiana University, Purdue University, and the University of Southern Indiana to help train workers for high-tech jobs.