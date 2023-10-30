A Friday Police Pursuit In LaGrange County Ends With Crash That Kills One

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department began a vehicle pursuit that entered LaGrange County on Friday afternoon.

A 2017 Chevy Cruze, driven by 30-year-old Anthony Wayne Grant of Elkhart, drove southbound on CR 1100 E, north of State Rd 120 near Wall Lake, and disregarded the stop sign at high rate of speed.

A 2000 Freightliner Sterling semi-truck was traveling eastbound hauling a load of potatoes.

Around 4:30 p.m., Grant struck the broadside of the freightliner, which resulted in both vehicles leaving the roadway.

The driver of the freightliner suffered no injuries, but Grant died at the scene.