October 30, 2023
Indiana News

A Friday Police Pursuit In LaGrange County Ends With Crash That Kills One

by WOWO News0
red and black car in tilt shift lens

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department began a vehicle pursuit that entered LaGrange County on Friday afternoon.

A 2017 Chevy Cruze, driven by 30-year-old Anthony Wayne Grant of Elkhart, drove southbound on CR 1100 E, north of State Rd 120 near Wall Lake, and disregarded the stop sign at high rate of speed.

A 2000 Freightliner Sterling semi-truck was traveling eastbound hauling a load of potatoes.

Around 4:30 p.m., Grant struck the broadside of the freightliner, which resulted in both vehicles leaving the roadway.

The driver of the freightliner suffered no injuries, but Grant died at the scene.

Related posts

Police: Edinburgh man killed wife, then killed himself…

Kayla Blakeslee

Fort Wayne weekend events, January 4 – 6

Brooklyne Beatty

Indy Apartment Complex Fire Displaces 80 Residents

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.