October 30, 2023
Indiana NewsLocal News

I&M Power Looking To Raise Rates

by Network Indiana0
(Photo Supplied/ I&M Power)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana-Michigan Power is looking for a rate increase from state regulators.

But, before regulators proceed with I-and-M’s request, they would like to hear input from customers on the matter.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is planning to hold a hearing this Monday evening so customers can give their two-cents on the proposed rate increase.

I&M Power wants to increase the average service charge for customers from $14.79 a month to $17.50.

The customer’s base rate would also increase, beginning in 2025.

