April 9, 2024
Indiana News

A Georgia Man Was Arrested After Trying To Drown A K-9 Officer

by David Scheie
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened on Monday when officers were called on a report of trespassing in Steuben County.

Upon arrival, police confronted the two suspects, 31-year-old Skyler Austin Robertson, and 35-year-old Hollie Sue Richter.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the property owner assisted police in a UTV, after a foot-chase began when the two ran into some nearby woods.

After the suspects were warned that a K-9 would be released, Richter surrendered while Robertson continued to flee.

K-9 Klara caught up with Robertson as he ran into a large creek.

The department says the K-9 bit the suspect when he grabbed her by her collar and forced her head under the water in what officers call an apparent attempt to drown the dog.

The K-9 released the suspect and he fled once again before being arrested.

K-9 Klara is expected to recover and the two suspects were treated for their injuries before being booked into the Steuben County Jail.

