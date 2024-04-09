April 9, 2024
With Every Kid Healthy Week Kicking Off On April 22, WalletHub Released Its Report On ’2024s Best & Worst States For Children’s Health Care 

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — In order to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality health care for children, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 key metrics.

The data set ranges from the share of children in excellent or very good health to pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

Best States for Children’s Health Care Worst States for Children’s Health Care
1. Massachusetts 42. West Virginia
2. Vermont 43. Louisiana
3. Rhode Island 44. Arizona
4. New Jersey 45. Maine
5. Hawaii 46. Arkansas
6. New York 47. Alaska
7. Pennsylvania 48. Oklahoma
8. Maryland 49. Texas
9. District of Columbia 50. Wyoming
10. Connecticut 51. Mississippi

Best vs. Worst
· Massachusetts has the lowest share of uninsured children aged 0 to 18, which is 7.8 times lower than in Texas, the highest.

· Rhode Island has the lowest share of children aged 0 to 17 with unaffordable medical bills, which is three times lower than in Texas, the highest.

· The District of Columbia has the most pediatricians per 100,000 residents, which is 25.4 times more than in Oklahoma, the fewest.

· New Hampshire has the lowest share of obese children aged 10 to 17, which is 2.3 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest.

 

For the full report and to see where your state or the District ranks, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-child-health/34455 <https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwallethub.com%2fedu%2fbest-states-for-child-health%2f34455%2f&c=E,1,CCjNUzPxnEFHbep17lG_-4TcgN7Wy7USxzHxXyjgoqgVONdPWPf0y5YqB2H_tIrHhBfjeDTwHCfVfVePpvlcbCWnEFzwanPjFxU2bSUlFCvp&typo=1>

