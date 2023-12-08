A Local Family Is Making A Significant Contribution To YWCA Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Waterfield family’s contribution is to honor the memory of Anne K. Waterfield, a long-time supporter of YWCA Northeast Indiana.

The YWCA is in the final phase of its $16.7 million campaign, raising dollars to offset the $3.2 million purchase of the former Don Hall’s Guesthouse on W. Washington Center Road, and the needed renovations.

YWCA Northeast Indiana’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

To join the Waterfield family in supporting YWCA Northeast Indiana’s new home, visit https://ywcanein.org/new-doors/. To honor a loved one with a unique naming opportunity, please contact Kristina Johnson Nussbaum at knussbaum@ywcaerew.org.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, please visit www.ywcanein.org.