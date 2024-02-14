February 14, 2024
A Man Accused Of Killing His Grandmother Is Back In Huntington County

Anthony Castleman Mugshot - Photo from Huntington County Sheriff's Office
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — In November of last year, 72-year-old Bernice Eubanks was found dead at her home.

Anthony Castleman is accused of stabbing his grandmother multiple times and then fleeing to Georgia.

He had been on the run until being arrested by US Marshals in Georgia the day after Christmas.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Castleman has been extradited and was booked into Huntington County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 11:20 p.m.

His initial hearing is set for Monday, Feb. 19.

