Not Everyone Is On Board With Governor Eric Holcomb Signing A New Bill On Wetlands Into Law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — It means that fewer wetlands in the state will get fewer protections from the State.

Environmental advocacy groups say wetlands provide ecological health for plants and other species, which leads to a better environment.

So they’re calling the Governor’s decision the wrong one.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce CEO Vanessa Green Sinders doesn’t see it that way.

She says that she supports this bill because it strikes the right balance between protecting the environment, but also encouraging the development the state needs to grow.