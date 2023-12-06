A New Roundabout Is Slated To Come To Van Wert County

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) — According to a joint press release from Ohio Department of Transportation Director, Jack Marchbanks and Governor Mike DeWine, a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township.

The construction is scheduled for the fiscal year 2029 and is expected to cost $3.67 million.

The Van Wert Independent says the intersection is one of the most dangerous in Van Wert.

298 people were killed in crashes at intersections throughout Ohio, as of October of this year.

Studies show a 48 percent reduction in crashes and a nearly 80 percent drop in serious injury and deadly crashes when roundabouts replace a traffic signal.